It’s raining all over the East Coast, and as a result, baseball is at a standstill. Fans from Philadelphia to Baltimore to Boston have already been forced to sit through delays on Wednesday night, with most of them likely huddled in the concourses, cowering in fear of the precipitation.

Not this Philadelphia man, however. This shirtless dude cooled off on a summer night by stealing an impromptu slip and slide on the ballpark tarp, making it about halfway to the center of the diamond before leading security on a slapstick chase around second base. Check it out:

This is what happens when your ballpark doesn’t have a pool.