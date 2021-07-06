The Greatest Game 1 NBA Finals performances of the 21st century

Allen Iverson, 2001, 76ers vs. Lakers

Image : Getty Images

You could argue that this is the most iconic of these Game 1 performances, and it came against those same Lakers Shaq and Kobe Bryant led in their first title run the previous season. Allen Iverson’s Philadelphia 76ers were heavy underdogs against the Lakers, who entered the Finals with a spotless 11-0 playoff record, attempting to become the first team in NBA history to go undefeated in the postseason . Iverson memorably dropped 48 points, six assists, and five steals in an overtime victory, including the famous stepover on Tyronn Lue, who now coaches the Los Angeles Clippers.



Following Iverson’s magnum opus, the Lakers went on to win the next four games, amassing a record 15-1 postseason tally, not to be outdone until the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors went 16-1. In fairness to the 2000-01 Lakers, first-round series’ were still only best of five, as opposed to best of seven, a change implemented before the 2002-03 season.