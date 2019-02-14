Photo: John Bazemore (AP Photo)

The Hawks and Knicks are both currently engaged in a mad dash to the bottom of the barrel as the worst team in the league and, boy, are they doing a terrible job of not making it obvious.

Late in the first quarter, Alex Len used a screen to get himself open at the top of the three-point line and put up a pretty terrible shot attempt that smacked off the backboard just left of the rim. Kevin Knox recovered the ball and, despite there being nothing in front of his arm during his lay-up attempt, missed his shot on the other end. Both Knox and Mitchell Robinson certainly did their best to recover that miss, but they quickly learned that sometimes just trying your best isn’t enough. The two proceeded to miss their next three combined put-back attempts. Robinson mercifully ended the sequence with an offensive basket interference.

The only thing that makes this clip truly enjoyable is the knowledge that the Lakers have lost to both of these teams this season.