The Justice For George Floyd Campaign Spreads To Europe

Monchenbladbach’s Marcus Thuram takes a knee after scoring a goal Sunday . Photo : Getty

There have been protests across the world today against police brutality to echo those in this country the past couple of days and players in the German Bundesliga have taken up the cause as well over the weekend. Three players had public displays of protest in matches.

Yesterday, American midfielder Weston McKennie wore a #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd armband during Schalke’s match with Werder Bremen.

Hopefully, whenever McKennie returns to action for the U.S. Men’s National team, U.S. Soccer will handle it better than it did when Megan Rapinoe took a knee in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

Today, Marcus Thuram took a knee after scoring for Monchenbladbach.

In the last match of the round, Dortmund midfielder Jadon Sancho revealed a #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd shirt under his jersey after netting one of his three goals today.

For this to spread across the world as quickly as it has gives some indication of the importance and impact the past few days have had in communities across the world. If more leagues were playing we assuredly would have seen far more than this, and probably will in the coming weeks as the Premier League returns and then American sports follow suit in the weeks after that.