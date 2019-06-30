Photo: Maddie Meyer (Getty Images)

As if the universe required more proof of the sorry state of the organization’s existence, the New York Knicks have struck out on major free agency targets in a spectacular way. After claiming he knew of big-name free agents that wanted to play for the Knicks, and that the team would have a “very successful offseason,” James Dolan apparently did not want to cough up the dough necessary to make that happen.

It’s incredible that after years of giving big money to flameouts like Andrea Bargnani, Amar’e Stoudemire and Joakim Noah, Dolan decided to take a stand against Kevin fucking Durant. Even worse is the fact that he lost out on this other-worldly talent to the Brooklyn Nets—you know, the franchise that was always supposed to be the butt of the joke in New York because of how little people cared about them. With that move, the Nets have taken significant strides to become to only basketball team worth seeing in the city, even with Durant likely on the bench for the entirety of this upcoming season, thanks to the addition of Kyrie Irving.

But that’s only one whiff, right? Surely the allure of playing in Madison Square Garden in front of the basketball-loving fans in Manhattan must be enough of a selling point to someone to help Dolan look like less of a phony. Let’s check in on what critical moves the Knicks have made since the start of free agency.

New York, I love you, but you’re bringing me down.