Cincinnati Bengals*, 1989

As we know all too well, the long-suffering Bengals have never quite reached the top. They’ve appeared in two Super Bowls, in 1982 and 1989, and lost both to the Joe Montana-era 49ers during their aforementioned hot streak. For the sake of this article, we’ll go with their last appearance, after they beat the Bills in the AFC Championship under QB Boomer Esiason, who won the NFL’s MVP award that season. Eddie Brown and Ickey Woods led the team in receiving and rushing yards, respectively, during the 1988 season. The Bengals had a narrow lead going into the fourth quarter of this Super Bowl, but two late touchdowns from San Francisco sealed their fate (and Montana had the famous, “Isn’t that John Candy?” line). This was the first Super Bowl in which instant replay was used to reverse an on-field call.



Early 1989 saw George H.W. Bush sworn in as president of the United States, as well as Ted Bundy’s execution. The Cold War was still on and the Berlin Wall was still standing. The Tiananmen Square massacre would happen a few months later. Just a few months earlier, Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook, and Kevin Durant had been born. Notre Dame had just won their 11th national championship, a feat they have not been able to repeat again to this day

If we’re lucky enough to get more games like the ones we saw this weekend on Sunday, this may go down as one of the greatest postseasons in NFL history. The Bengals will face the Chiefs in the AFC championship, and the 49ers play the Rams in the NFC.