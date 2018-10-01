Photo: Ryan Pierse (Getty)

Here’s two minutes of suspense that can be enjoyed with no context or understanding of Australian rules football. Big boys scrabble for ball. They boot the ball. They boot the ball in between posts. It’s hard not to get riled up by an Australian hollering, “He’s got the most impossible goal,” or by the impossible feat that inspired that hoarse Australian:

That was the conclusion of Saturday’s AFL Grand Final, in which the West Coast Eagles sprung a late, fatal lead over the Collingwood Magpies and won 11.13 (79) to 11.8 (74). Collingwood is the side that employs the notably enormous Mason Cox, who took a circuitous path from pick-up basketball player at Oklahoma State to professional Aussie rules football player. The 27-year-old Texan started slow, but finished with seven marks and two goals in, both booted in the second half.

The 6-foot-10 Cox also offered a very high shoulder to lean on as the Eagles rejoiced.