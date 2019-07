The Maryland State Athletic Commission has said it will conduct an investigation into the bout that led to the death of boxer Maxim Dadashev. In the meantime, underscoring just how brutal and dangerous boxing is, the president of the Association of Ringside Physicians told the Washington Post that he observed nothing in a review of the fight to indicate that it should’ve been stopped prior to trainer Buddy McGirt throwing in the towel after the 11th round. [Washington Post]