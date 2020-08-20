The Mets Are Diseased - No, For Real This Time

The Mets’ next two games have been postponed following two positive COVID tests within the organization. Image : ( Getty Images )

While they’ve pretty much been a plague their entire existence, never have the New York Mets come across being an actual incubus themselves. At least of an actual virus.

Advertisement

Well, that’s not true either, given the stories around the 80s and 90s Mets. However this time, instead of being an epicenter of general grossness, ignorance, or helplessness, the Mets are just the latest example of MLB’s and the country’s grossness, ignorance, and helplessness.

The Mets game against the Marlins tonight and the first game of the Subway Series against the Yankees on Friday have both been postponed, due to two people in the organization testing positive and the subsequent contact tracing that must be done.

Advertisement

MLB released a statement:



“Following two positive tests for COVID in the New York Mets’ organization, tonight’s game between the Mets and Miami Marlins at Marlins Park, as well as tomorrow’s scheduled contest between the Mets and New York Yankees at Citi Field, have been postponed out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted. Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as necessary.”

According to Jon Heyman, one player and one coach tested positive.

Advertisement

The positive tests come while the team is in Florida, and it’s hard not to notice the confluence of Florida, the Mets, and an out of control virus and nod your head in complete not shock. It’s even more tempting when you remember that Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman cited the Mets’ upcoming trip to Miami as a reason he was opting out.

The Mets are now the fourth team to have positive tests among its players that have forced the league to postpone games, joining the Marlins, Cardinals, and Reds. The Yankees and Phillies also had games postponed, but only due to proximity to the Marlins after their outbreak, staff members testing positive, or false positives.

Advertisement

It has been enough weeks since the Marlins outbreak that the two members of the Mets party contracting it from them is probably a stretch, but again this is Florida and anything is possible. It’s likely that the entire Subway Series will have to be pushed back to a later date, which will add to the two games the Yankees still have to make up against the Phillies.

The Reds were able to avoid an outbreak after their player tested positive; however, the Marlins and Cardinals were not.

Advertisement

This being the Mets, you can be fairly safe in assuming something terribly stupid will happen from here.