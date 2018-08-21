Photo: Elsa (Getty Images)

Oh brother, what are those freaking Mets up to this time?

In Monday’s game against the Giants, with two outs in the top of the 13th and runners on the corners, Mets pitcher Tyler Bashlor induced what looked to be a catchable pop fly. Not for these morons! Left fielder Dominic Smith and shortstop Amed Rosario ran into each other, allowing the Giants’ Andrew McCutchen to easily score the go-ahead run. Judging from the audio, the crowd in the quarter-filled stadium was disappointed but not entirely shocked to see the idiot Mets screw up this way.

The moment of pause between the drop and Rosario’s throw was excruciating but also illustrative. Ah yes, their faces said. We play for the Mets.

This blunder wasn’t as devastating as Luis Castillo dropping the ball, mainly because the Mets had a winning record at the time of that game, and this season’s iteration hasn’t qualified as a professional baseball team since April. “Wowee,” real pieces of shit all over New York said after learning of the 2-1 loss. “The Mets have really done it this time.”



Smith took the blame for calling for the ball too late; McCutchen found it hilarious. “Laughed all the way to the dugout,” the Giants outfielder said. Just another classic gaffe from the New York baseball team that everyone loves to watch! This team should actually be contracted at the end of the season. The Mets’ existence is immoral.