The NBA ballers most likely to be snubbed from tonight’s All-Star announcement

Julius Randle, PF, New York Knicks

Image : Getty Images

Knicks fans are already touting Randle’s 2020-21 Most Improved Player-worthy campaign in an effort to tear down those around him. But are they completely wrong?



Randle’s averages of 23 points, 11 rebounds, and 5.5 assists are not only All-Star worthy, but they place him in elite company. The list of players in the league to be currently averaging 23-11-15 are as follows: Randle, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and that’s it. And although the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets have better records than the Knicks, there’s only a slight gap separating the three teams.

If the playoffs were today, the 18-13 Bucks would be the three seed in the Eastern Conference, with the seventh-seeded Nuggets being 16-14 out West. The Knicks are 15-16, which is their best start since 2017-18, and they currently sit as the seventh-seed in the conference. Randle is unquestionably the leading reason, but due to the competition in the frontcourt, particularly with other standouts like Domatas Sabonis and Bam Adebayo he could end up one of the odd big men out. It wouldn’t be fair to him either because he isn’t a ‘good stats, bad team’ guy (see Jerami Grant) and will likely be a contender for the aforementioned M.I.P. all-season long, if not ultimately win it.