The NBA, not being run by complete morons, rightly denied Andrew Wiggins’ request for religious exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine, and the former No. 1 pick (and recently inaugurated mayor of Stupid Town) won’t be able to play in any home games until he gets the jab.

The league was incredibly generous to Wiggins in its brief statement, keeping things simple and involving phrases like “San Francisco Department of Public Health,” and “large indoor events,” and “city’s vaccination requirements.” What Wiggins really deserved was several LOL’s, a few crying laughing emojis, and perhaps a crude sketch of a man with his head up his own ass.

That’s because Wiggins was transparently full of crap in asking to be granted a religious exemption for the vaccine. The man said, on the record in March, that it was a personal decision.

“To each his own, really,” was the quote. “Whoever wants to get it, can get it; whoever doesn’t want to get it, don’t get it. Right now, I”m not getting it, but it’s no knock on anyone else that’s getting it. I make my own decisions. Right now, I decided not to get it.”

Perhaps Wiggins just really doesn’t like needles. He doesn’t have any tattoos, which would point in that direction, but that still wouldn’t get a person out of other necessary vaccinations. It doesn’t really matter. He’s an idiot, and until he smartens up, he’s going to be unavailable for half of the Warrior s’ games and make all of his teammates hate him.

As they should. Not getting the COVID-19 vaccine if you’re medically able to do so — refusing it — is selfish bullshit that’s helping to keep this pandemic going. There are still 1,500 people a day dying from this virus in America, and this bozo won’t even get a little needle in his arm to be able to play basketball regularly.

Maybe now he will. Or maybe he’ll keep this up and extend his reign in Stupid Town. Either way, the NBA was right to see through the crap.