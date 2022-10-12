On the rise: Atlanta Hawks

Summertime 2022 quickly became the summer of Dejounte Murray, once he was traded to Atlanta from San Antonio. Murray played in some ProAm games and showed off his talents and trash-talking ability. Most notably was his run-in with Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero, who was also the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft. Murray plays with a chip on his shoulder, but it seems like that chip has grown larger since leaving the Spurs.

Atlanta added a star-level backcourt running mate for Trae Young, that can help carry the scoring load and take pressure off Young defensively. Murray was a first-time All-Star last year and nearly averaged a triple-double for San Antonio. The Hawks also kept John Collins and now have a nice trio that can match up well against most other threesomes around the league.

It was tough sledding for the Hawks last year, just a season removed from making it to the Eastern Conference finals in the 2020-21 season. Atlanta made the playoffs last season from the play-in but got bounced quickly in five games by No. 1 seed Miami.

Based on the roster and offseason moves, the Hawks should be able to climb into the top six if their key players can stay healthy. They aren’t a championship-contending team yet, but they’ve got two young stars in the backcourt in Young and Murray, and good size and length in the frontcourt with Collins, Clint Kapela, and De’Andre Hunter. Anything less than 47 or 48 wins would be a disappointment for Atlanta.

Of course, when teams move up, somebody’s got to be knocked out of the way to make room. In this case, a couple of teams are coming off pretty big years that might not be as fortunate this time.