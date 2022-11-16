When Robert Sarver announced he was selling the Phoenix Suns, the NBA team he had owned since 2006, after a lengthy investigation by the NBA for workplace malfeasance and offenses, I barely shrugged. How awful could it have been, I thought to myself. My concept of the workplace was poisoned by an eight-year stretch at a machine shop in my twenties working for a wretched boss. It took days for me to reprogram my point of view to find empathy in the offenses Sarver committed against employees who trusted him and depended on his money and power for their livelihood.



It’s over a decade since I left that job, but the stench of my abuse has stayed with me. When my anxiety and depression are at their worst, I can’t get the taste of Hexane out of my mouth. Which made me think, which NBA owners are left that could be considered terrible bosses? Sarver, and Donald Sterling before him, are certainly not the only bad apples of NBA owners. Thinking about the old bastard who used to haunt my job, like The Babadook, got me thinking about the league I love. The NBA has been my refuge during multiple breakdowns and bouts of depression over the years. But what of the employees, players, and front-office executives that have had to deal with their own horrible bosses? Sure, Sarver’s gone, but who remains on the shit list of horrible bosses? Let’s review.