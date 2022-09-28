Each week of the NFL season, we watch some fantastic quarterback performances. Then we have those that make us cringe. For every great QB outing, there are five others that make even the most diehard fan want to puke.



Here are the NFL’s bottom five QBs through 3 weeks of the season.

Dishonorable Mention: Russell Wilson



I’m not sure if it’s the system or not meshing with Nathaniel Hackett or something else. But Russell Wilson has not been very good the first few weeks of the season. During his last couple of years in Seattle, Wilson would get off to a hot start, then he’d begin to cool down toward the middle of the year.



Wilson is off t one of his slowest starts ever and is barely looking average. He’s recorded just two TDs in three games and is completing under 60 percent of his throws. That’s not the Russ people are used to seeing. Wilson and the Broncos are lucky to be 2-1. Many people picked them as a serious contender in the AFC coming into the year. At this rate, they might barely contend for a playoff spot.

5. Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan looked absolutely washed after that Week 2 blowout at the hands of the Jaguars, 24-0. Against Jacksonville, Ryan completed 53 percent of his passes, had three picked off, posted a passer rating of 34, and was sacked five times.



Week 3 was much better as the Colts upset the Chiefs, 20-17. Ryan connected on nearly 73 percent of his passes and threw two TDs with no INTs. That was a much better team, but I’m not sure how many of those miraculous moments Ryan has left in the tank.

4. Baker Mayfield

This really comes down to Baker Mayfield being who he’s always been. He’s another average NFL QB. No more, no less. Mayfield is good enough to win your team a few games, but he’ll also let some slip away.



The good part is Mayfield has thrown three TDs and only one INT this season. But he’s only completing 51 percent of his attempts. The Panthers are 1-2, and if they plan to win many more games, he’s got to step it up. Baker needs to take some of the pressure off of Christian McCaffrey if Carolina even hopes to win seven games. In the last two games, Mayfield has failed to complete more than 49 percent of his passes and hasn’t thrown for more than 170 yards.

3. Mitch Trubisky

Mitchell Trubisky isn’t the worst QB on this list, but this Steelers offense certainly could be. They aren’t moving the ball well enough with Trubisky under center, and you just wonder how long it’ll be until Kenny Pickett is on the field. Trubisky can’t be blamed entirely because the Steelers can barely run the ball right now. But if it’s going to be this bad, why waste more snaps on Trubisky? Throw Pickett out there and let him get that rough patch out of the way. The Steelers probably aren’t going to win too many games either way.



2. Mac Jones

Mac Jones razzled and dazzled in his rookie campaign, but so far this year looks like he’s regressed significantly. Ok, maybe he wasn’t dazzling, but Jones played well enough to be named to the Pro Bowl. So far this year, his QBR and passer ratings are well below average, and he’s turning the ball over like crazy.



Jones has already thrown five interceptions through three games. He threw 13 total in ‘21. I’m not sure if it’s the fact that Josh McDaniels is gone, and the offensive coordinator duties have been in flux, or if teams have figured him out. What’s clear is Jones doesn’t look comfortable, and that’s not a good recipe for success.

1. Justin Fields

It’s hard to grade Fields too harshly because the Bears are 2-1. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be done. Chicago isn’t 2-1 because of Fields’ great play. Some might say they’ve been led by the defense and pushed through despite his performance. This time the numbers really don’t lie.



In three games, Fields has completed 23 passes. That’s the lowest among starting QBs with three starts. Jimmy Garoppolo has 31 completions and didn’t play in Week 1. Fields has made a few plays here and there, but overall doesn’t look like he’s progressed much since last year. He’s sporting a QBR of 23 and a passer rating of 50. Trey Lance’s QBR and passer rating were better than Fields before his injury.

Chicago’s defense won’t be able to carry them every week. Eventually, Fields will need to play more consistently, or the Bears might need to look at other options.