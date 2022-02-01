The New England Patriots in a Super Bowl LII loss to the Eagles.



The Patriots’ drives in that 41-33 loss went: field goal, missed field goal, turnover on downs, field goal, touchdown, end of half, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, fumble, end of game.

Pats punter Ryan Allen didn’t have a completely lonely night on the sideline in Minneapolis, since he also served as the Patriots’ holder — so he was in on the field for three field- goal tries and four extra points.

Don’t feel too badly for Allen, he did win three championships with the Patriots (Super Bowls XLIX, LI and LIII). Allen was released by New England in August of 2019 which was followed by brief stints with the A tl anta Falcons, Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts. However, Indy was was his last stop as he has not played in the NFL since 2020.

Super Bowl LII also featured breakable records for fewest punts by the winning team and fewest combined punts. Donnie Jones’ 41-yard boot in the second quarter was fair caught by Danny Amendola at the New England 37-yard line. The Patriots quickly got into Philadelphia territory on a 23-yard pass from Tom Brady to Brandin Cooks, but after Brady’s famous drop of a pass from Amendola on 3rd-and-5, New England had its turnover on downs when Brady threw incomplete for Rob Gronkowski.

So there was quite a few firsts in that memorable Eagles-Patriots Super Bowl, with Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, who took over for injured QB Car son Wentz midseason, doing something pretty special himself

Later in that game, of course, Foles became the first player to both throw and catch a touchdown pass ( as part of the now famous Philly Special play) in the same Super Bowl. Not bad for a guy who started the season on the bench.