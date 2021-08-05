Well, well, well… we are actually going to see an NFL football game tonight.



It feels like it’s been such a long time since Tom Brady grabbed his seventh Super Bowl ring with the Buccaneers, probably because we’ve still been battling a mutating virus in our spare time.

The Hall of Fame Game between the Cowboys and Steelers this year marks the first time we get to see a full pads game on national television since Super Bowl LV, and just like the start of any other year, we still have major questions.

Ninety percent of the league’s players are vaccinated (well done), but we still have legitimate concerns about the safety of players because we have guys in the league who think they are medical experts after watching a couple of three-minute videos on Facebook.

We still have no idea what’s going on in Houston with Deshaun Watson and his alleged sexual misconduct cases.

Carson Wentz is already proving he was only worth a bag of Cheetos and a can of Sprite for the Indianapolis Colts after being sidelined indefinitely with a foot injury.

Is Trey Lance that guy in San Fran? Or is the narrative of Jimmy Garoppolo being more mediocre than a live performance from DaBaby blinding the judgment of the organization?

There is one thing that we do know for sure going into this season.

Both Atlanta fans and Dallas fans will be crying on Twitter about their teams at least five different times by the end of the year. The Falcons will find a way to blow a few huge leads in the fourth quarter like they’ve done for years now. The defense will forget how to cover people and Matt Ryan will forget that his legs work, and take an unnecessary sack that kills a crucial drive in the final minutes of the game.

And then Dallas fans for some reason always find a way to set their expectations way too high for their team. They do it every season and then get hurt when the team finishes 8-8 and has a second-place finish in the division. With Dak Prescott coming off his major ankle injury, please do yourselves a favor Cowboy fans, and just take the season week by week. I know you won’t heed this advice but I figured I’d share it anyway.

While we have no idea what’s going to transpire during this first-ever 17-game season, we can always count on the unexpected. The NFL is back and we get a little sample of what the regular season will bring tonight.

The 2021 season should be fun. Let’s see what this fall brings us.