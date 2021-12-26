Cole Beasley, is a man who made a diss track in response to those that felt he should’ve been vaccinated to help protect himself and those around him while a once in lifetime pandemic wreaks havoc all over the world. This is a man who obviously has little time for adjustments to life, during a pandemic, that he believes are inconvenient.

At the end of “Heavy 1s” Beasley says, “If you don’t like me, sue me.” His employer, the NFL, doesn’t have to sue him for being a knucklehead, they can just fine him. According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Beasley has been fined somewhere in the neighborhood of $100,000 in total this season for not following the NFL’s COVID protocols.

I, for one, am shocked that a person who is proudly unvaccinated is not fully adhering to protocols put in place by his employer. Of course, as the Omicron variant descended upon professional sports during the last two weeks, Beasley was one of the athletes who caught the virus. Did Beasley take this time for self-reflection, and maybe turn the temperature down a notch or two on his COVID opinions? No, he did not. On Instagram he posted that COVID is not keeping him out of the Buffalo Bills Week 16 matchup against division rival New England Patriots, instead, it’s the NFL’s rules that are not allowing him to play.

Yes Cole, this one rule the league can actually force you to follow. Instead of being negligent by knowingly allowing you to spread an airborne disease to coaches, teammates, opponents, support staff, security, and other stadium employees, the NFL is not allowing you in any of its buildings. That’s pretty much the same rule that every employer has at this point, because handling COVID in any other way could actually get them sued, as well needlessly costing more people their lives.

Death, rules, fines, and now missing one of his team’s most important games of the season, and Beasley still refuses to acknowledge the severity of COVID. If he’s going to be selfish, it would be reasonable for him to extend that selfishness to his bank account but instead, Beasley has decided to donate nearly six figures to the NFL. All of this for what cause?

The cause of freedom of speech? Beasley hasn’t been jailed or allegedly kidnapped by the government. Freedom of actions? No one is allowed to do any and everything that they please in America. It is mandatory for American citizen Beasley to stop at traffic lights, keep his hands to himself, and to take reasonable precautions to keep from spreading a highly contagious virus to people who would like to exercise their freedom to go through life without catching it.

Another line at the end of “Heavy 1s,” is, “shut my mouth and you’re gonna have to kill me.” Of course many of us would like Beasley to shut his mouth, but what’s most important is that he always puts a mask over his mouth — and nose — so he doesn’t kill anyone.