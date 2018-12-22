The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko did an oral history of Pitt’s 3-0 loss to Oregon State in the 2008 Sun Bowl—the “worst bowl game ever”—and it’s great fun. There’s the game-week practice that had to be cut short because the Panthers players were hungover, the punter who broke a cinder block with his hand, and Dave Wannstedt admitting it might not have been wise to keep passing on a windy day with LeSean McCoy as his running back. Said one Pitt player: “I just remember how fragrant Michael Irvin was.” Wait. What? [Post-Gazette]