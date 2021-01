Image : Getty Images

Hank Aaron made the number 44 cool for power hitters in the MLB. There are a handful of greats that have donned the number in his wake, carrying the tradition forward, and they have done so for decades.

In the NBA you’ve got notables like Jerry West, Pete Maravich and George Gervin.

But it was of course in baseball where you’ll find Hank’s 44 disciples

Other than the late Hammerin’ Hank, who else has worn the 44?

Let’s take a look: