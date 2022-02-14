The Los Angeles Rams are world champions after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI Sunday night. Matthew Stafford and the Rams’ passing attack put on quite the show, but the same cannot be said for their running game. LA finished with one of the worst total rushing performances in Super Bowl history by a winning team.

So, this got me thinking about some of the other horrible rushing performances by Super Bowl winners. Let’s look at the five worst ground game performances by teams that won the Super Bowl.