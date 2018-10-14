Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Baltimore Ravens this season have fluctuated between a contender for the AFC title and complete ass. It makes sense that after taking an embarrassing loss at Cleveland to give that franchise their first Sunday win in over two years, the Ravens shifted in the other direction and shut out the Tennessee Titans.



Baltimore managed to sack Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota a franchise-record 11 times with eight different players in Sunday’s 21-0 win. The Ravens became the first team since 1992 to record 11 sacks in a game, according to the league’s records. The team pressured Mariota in a variety of ways, and they all worked. They did so from the veteran edge rushers:

They sent rookie linebacker blitzes:



Even the safeties were involved in the action:



Mariota finished the game with 117 yards on 10-for-15 passing, meaning the Ravens had more sacks than he had completions. The final sack of the day was recorded with 4:41 left in the fourth quarter. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel summed up his team’s performance rather succinctly: