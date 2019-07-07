Cleveland thoroughly trounced the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, 11-1. While a professional baseball knower might make a note about Cincinnati’s shoddy bullpen, or Greg Allen’s impressive day in the batter’s box and out in the field, I found the most interesting aspect of the game to be the Reds’ jersey choice.



The sleeveless jerseys are an homage to the kind of uniforms the Reds used to wear back in the 1950s through the ‘60s before the Big Red Machine era was ushered in that brought back those repressive muscle-hiding sleeves. They made a brief comeback in the ‘90s before going away and returning for special retro days like this one. Anyways, you’re not here for a history lesson. Here are more photos of sleeveless Reds players.

These are cool as a weekend jersey gimmick, but it’d even better to see these beefy lads rock the sleeveless look on a chilly October evening as a power move against whoever their opponents are. Luckily for them, they’re only 4.5 games out of both a Wild Card spot and the lead of their division, meaning there’s plenty of time for that to become a reality.