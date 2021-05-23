The rhinestone goat is worthy of Simone Biles

Simone Biles wears a goat made of rhinestones en route to cementing her status as the GOAT of gymnastics. Photo : Getty Images

Before yesterday, I had no idea what a Yurchenko double pike was. But Simone Biles taught me, and probably some of you, last night.



She became the first woman to land the move in a gymnastics competition.

Yeah, our jaws are still on the floor too.

I paused that video dozens of times trying to find the apex of her flip. Her head must’ve been at least ten feet from the floor before her second rotation!

A few days ago, Biles attempted the double pike in training. Now it looks to be part of her arsenal.

Biles also dazzled on her floor routine, scoring a 14.250.

At 24, Biles is already one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. She knows it, too. During the competition, cameras caught a rhinestone goat on the back of Biles’ leotard.

And is there room for arguing anymore? No, not really in Gymnastics.

But it seems like every few months the sports media leads a discussion about the GOAT of GOATs. It’s a topic I’m not too fond of, to be honest. Every time this endless conversation starts, the same usual suspects are put forth, we debate, no one changes their mind, and a few months later, we do the damn thing all over again.

But the next time Tom Brady wins a Super Bowl or LeBron makes another trip to the Finals or — let’s be honest — another great male athlete wins, try throwing Biles into your conversation (assuming she’s not already there).

I mean, watch that historic Yurchenko double pike again and tell me why your GOAT is more athletic.