There’s a school of thought that says flopping is as much of a skill as anything else that takes place on a court or field. Subscribers to this line of thinking would argue that there’s a certain artistry to the act, which requires not only a certain brazenness but also the deceptive athletic skills necessary to make the flop convincing. This man has oodles of the former, and absolutely none of the latter.



According to ABC 7, this guy was subcontracted to perform some work at an office in New Jersey, and orchestrated this bullshit slip and fall so that he could file an insurance claim for the injuries he allegedly suffered. He is now being charged with insurance fraud and theft by deception.

Even Neymar would be disgusted by this flop.