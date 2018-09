Wrigley Rat made his late-season case for NL MVP in Wednesday night’s game. Photographer Will Byington was filming as the tenacious, indefatigable little rodent tried repeatedly to make the leap from the fencing above the ivy to berm in center field.

Once, twice a failure. But the third time? That’s what separates men (and rats) from mice. You will want the sound on for this video; the crowd is the best part.

I don’t know or care who won the game. The rat won the game.

[Will Byington Photography]