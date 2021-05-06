The teams and matchups we most wanna see for the NBA’s Play-in Tournament

Contrary to what LeBron James says, the NBA Play-In Tournament was a great idea. Because of the strange circumstances the NBA found itself in after COVID-19 wrecked 2020, the league had an opportunity to try out some goofy new ideas to make up for the fact that the fans were only getting a 72-game season. Now, with just ten days left in the 2020-21 regular season, the race everyone is watching isn’t at the top of each conference, it’s smack dab in the middle, revolving around the teams just looking for an opportunity, trying to avoid the lottery, and trying to shock the world.
What is normally a very drab and dull part of the season for many of the league’s cellar-dwellers has turned into a time of excitement filled with “what if” potential. As of right now, there are still ten teams whose futures are less certain than someone who put their entire life savings into Dogecoin. NBA fans are already salivating at the idea of getting to see certain teams and players duke it out for a shot at the playoffs. However, there are definitely some teams we’d be less excited to see. Here are the ideal matchups for the NBA’s play-in tournament: