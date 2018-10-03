Our beloved colleague Dave McKenna tells good stories. He’s done a lot of cool shit, met many weird people in weird ways, and had his run-ins with the law. And after selfishly squirreling all his stories away in Slack and our brains for years, we’ve realized we have a societal obligation to share.



In this episode, Dave remembers when he made the Queen of Soul so angry she sent a press release advising him to get a new job.

