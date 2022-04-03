The NBA playoffs are just around the corner, and we’ve got tight races in each conference heading down the stretch. Most top teams are usually led by players who can take a game over, especially in the fourth quarter/crunch time. Some players have been left off the list for various reasons like injuries or their teams possibly not making the postseason.
2 / 17
Honorable Mention: LeBron James
Honorable Mention: LeBron James
This one is simple. The Lakers might not even make the play-in. They’re one game out behind the Spurs for the No. 10 seed. LA is 15 games under .500 with only five left to go. LeBron’s had a great season and could win his first scoring title since 2007-08. Overall, this has been a disappointing year for a man who’s all about competing for and winning championships. That won’t be happening for James this year, even if the Lakers can sneak into the postseason.
3 / 17
Honorable Mention: Devin Booker
Honorable Mention: Devin Booker
I know this one will be seen as more disrespect aimed at Phoenix, but it was a tough decision. While I believe Booker should get some MVP consideration for his overall body of work this year, his clutch/fourth-quarter performances aren’t on par with some of the top players around the league. That isn’t a knock on Devin, either. Since January, the Suns have run away with the west, quietly dominating the NBA. So, the Suns haven’t always needed huge offensive displays from Book this year in late-game situations.
4 / 17
Honorable Mention: Donovan Mitchell
Honorable Mention: Donovan Mitchell
Mitchell has built a reputation in a short time for being a clutch player and coming through for Utah when they need him most. We’ve seen this out of Donovan the last two postseasons, but it still hasn’t been enough to propel the Jazz deep into the playoffs. Mitchell’s averaging six points in the fourth quarter this year, but the Jazz have continued to fall in the standings since January.
Coming into the season, many people didn’t think the Jazz could follow up last year’s No. 1 seed with another, and they haven’t. Utah’s gone from having a stronghold on the No. 3 seed to battling Denver for the No. 5 seed in the West. I’m not blaming Mitchell entirely, but stars show up night after night, carrying their teams through adverse times.
5 / 17
Honorable Mention: Chris Paul
Honorable Mention: Chris Paul
While scoring isn’t really the focus of Paul’s game, he still deserves mention. CP3 is mainly known for distributing the ball, but he can get his team big buckets when called upon. We saw this last postseason during the Suns’ run to the NBA Finals.
6 / 17
Honorable Mention: Tyler Herro
Honorable Mention: Tyler Herro
Herro has stepped up this year and become a primary offensive threat for the Heat. If he continues to improve, he’ll likely make this list next season.
7 / 17
10. Trae Young
10. Trae Young
After a remarkable postseason run last year that ended in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Atlanta Hawks have had a letdown of a follow-up campaign. Although the team has won as many games (41) as they did last season, they’re barely hanging onto a play-in spot when last year they were the fifth seed in the East. Trey Young is the primary reason the Hawks have any hope of making the playoffs this year. Young is a constant on this team, and he’s had an even better year statistically than last.
8 / 17
9. Luka Dončić
9. Luka Dončić
We all know about Luka’s prowess offensively, but the Mavs, under new head coach Jason Kidd, have become quite proficient on the defensive end this season. Dončić is only averaging six points in the fourth quarter this year due largely to the Mavs having a more significant emphasis on defense. He isn’t required to continuously bail his team out in late-game situations. But when needed, Luka can still go one on one and drop big buckets with the best of ‘em.
9 / 17
8. Stephen Curry
8. Stephen Curry
The Golden State Warriors recently shut Stephen Curry down for the remainder of the regular season because of the strained ligament in his left foot. Regardless, Curry is one of the league’s best fourth-quarter performers.
He ranks among the top four in fourth-quarter average (7.3) this season. Even when Curry is in a shooting slump like he’s been during the second half of the year, he can still get hot at a moment’s notice, which makes him such a threat to opposing teams.
10 / 17
7. Ja Morant
7. Ja Morant
Ja Morant was already good, but he’s made himself a household name this year, leading the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the NBA. His spectacular moves and smooth swagger make Ja a handful for any defense. The Memphis Grizzlies’ front office has done a great job of building around Morant, but he’s the man on that team and the engine that makes that sports car go fast.
If the Grizzlies plan on a deep postseason run, it’ll depend on the health of Morant, who’s been out with a knee injury. Ja will have the ball in his hands in big situations once the playoffs roll around. Memphis will need Morant as close to 100% as possible to avoid an early exit in the postseason.
11 / 17
6. Joel Embiid
6. Joel Embiid
For a while, Embiid was neck to neck with Nikola Jokić for league MVP but has fallen behind over the last couple of weeks. The 76ers just lost a big game to the Bucks in which Embiid had the chance to tie and send the game to overtime but had his put back attempt blocked by Giannis with just seconds left in the game. Embiid also had a string of games earlier in the year where he scored 40 or more points while leading the MVP race. He also won the NBA player of the Month award for December and January in the Eastern Conference. Embiid is averaging 6.5 points in the fourth quarter this year, ranking him sixth in the league.
12 / 17
5. Kevin Durant
5. Kevin Durant
It’s been a crazy year in Brooklyn, and Durant has carried this team as much as he can, based on the organization’s circumstances. Durant was injured and missed most of February, then there’s been the whole Kyrie Irving drama they’ve dealt with and the James Harden trade.
Even in missing over 20 games this year, Durant can’t be ignored as one of the best in the game when it comes to hitting big buckets. Before KD went down in mid-January, the Nets were among the top four teams in the East. That was all on the back of Durant. Nobody wants to see Durant and Brooklyn in the first round should they get through the play-in, which I expect them to do.
13 / 17
4. Nikola Jokić
4. Nikola Jokić
Jokić is the reigning, defending MVP of the league and could join an elite group of players to win the award in consecutive years. He’s in a three-way battle right now with Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Nuggets have fallen in the Western Conference standings late in the season, but Jokić continues to do his thing, keeping them in the race and out of the play-in.
If the Nuggets suffer an early loss in the postseason, it won’t be by any fault of Jokić. Jamal Murray hasn’t played a game all season, so it’s been Jokić carrying Denver again. Nikola is close to averaging a triple-double and has been one of the league’s top scorers in the fourth quarter.
14 / 17
3. Jayson Tatum
3. Jayson Tatum
After wallowing in mediocrity for most of the season, Boston finally woke up and has found a way to continuously climb up the Eastern Conference playoff race since the All-Star break. Tatum has been a huge part of this and even finds himself receiving MVP consideration as the season winds down. Tatum has been fourth the past two weeks in the NBA.com MVP player rankings. With less than five games left in the season, the Celtics could head into the postseason slotted anywhere from first to fourth. Boston could somehow get home court advantage in the Eastern Conference if Tatum gets his way.
15 / 17
2. DeMar DeRozan
2. DeMar DeRozan
The Bulls took the league by storm over the first few months of the season, with DeRozan leading the way, becoming the go-to hot hand in clutch situations for Chicago. DeRozan leads the league in average and total fourth-quarter points (8.7ppg, 611 total). DeMar was a serious MVP candidate until the Bulls began to fall down the standings in February, primarily due to injuries.
Chicago was the No. 1 seed in the East at one point. They now find themselves fighting to stay out of the play-in tournament. DeRozan’s Bulls are in sixth place now, just two games ahead of the Cavs. He’s still a player to watch for because in close games, he’s proven he can take over and lead the Bulls to victory.
16 / 17
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo
Antetokounmpo is the reigning NBA Finals MVP and has forced his way back into the MVP race this season over the past month. The way he does it isn’t pretty or elegant, but opponents know where the ball is going when the Milwaukee Bucks need buckets in late-game situations. But they still can’t stop Giannis from getting inside with his Euro-step and finishing at the basket.
17 / 17