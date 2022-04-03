Honorable Mention: Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell has built a reputation in a short time for being a clutch player and coming through for Utah when they need him most. We’ve seen this out of Donovan the last two postseasons, but it still hasn’t been enough to propel the Jazz deep into the playoffs. Mitchell’s averaging six points in the fourth quarter this year, but the Jazz have continued to fall in the standings since January.

Coming into the season, many people didn’t think the Jazz could follow up last year’s No. 1 seed with another, and they haven’t. Utah’s gone from having a stronghold on the No. 3 seed to battling Denver for the No. 5 seed in the West. I’m not blaming Mitchell entirely, but stars show up night after night, carrying their teams through adverse times.