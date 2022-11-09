Chicago White Sox



Projected 2023 Payroll: $173 million



Notable Free Agents: Jose Abreu, Johnny Cueto, A.J. Pollock we guess? If A.J. Pollock is a key free agent that tells its own story

Could they use Aaron Judge? And how!

What else could they use besides Judge? Their biggest need has already been met, and that was an appointment of an actual warm body in the manager’s chair. The hiring of Pedro Grifol is already an improvement, unless he openly attacks his players while they’re on the basepaths. He merely has to be neutral to be better than that Hall-of-Famer baseball person.

That said, this is still the most disappointing roster in baseball, a team that should have romped to a division title and yet let enough baseballs bounce off their heads and lazed around the bases and the field and threw enough hangers to completely fuck itself out of a playoff spot. They probably could use a shakeup just to let some players who have become awfully comfortable know that they haven’t won anything of note yet and they should get out of their own ass.

That may start with letting Jose Abreu walk. Abreu was the unquestioned leader of the team, but when you’re the leader of a team that spent 5/6ths of its season unable to locate a fuck to give, it raises some questions about your leadership abilities. Abreu was still a very effective hitter and became far more patient than he’s been in the past, cutting his Ks by a quarter. The first baseman probably still has something to give.

But opening up fir st base for Andrew Vaughn would solve their glut of outfielders who can’t play the outfield, as would giving Eloy Jimenez the DH role full-time where he can’t be a danger to society with a glove on his hand. However, it sounds like Vaughn may be the prime trade chip this winter for whatever GM Rick Hahn has decided they need (probably more relievers).