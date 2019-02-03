Photo: Ben Margot (AP)

The Warriors coaching staff has worked two All-Star Games in their run of dominating the league, and that apparently that’s enough. Or maybe they just really don’t want to spend a weekend in Charlotte. (Either way, who can blame them?) After beating the Lakers last night, though, the coaches’ midseason vacations were in the hands of the Nuggets, who would take first place in the Western Conference—and therefore the job of coaching the All-Star Game—on a tiebreaker if they beat the Timberwolves. Steph Curry walked in on the coaches watching the high-stakes Nuggets-Wolves matchup and posted it on his Instagram story. Warning, the vile visage of a laughing Joe Lacob briefly appears:



The Nuggets won, and Steve Kerr didn’t hide his joy when talking to the media later:

We stand with any employee trying to take a vacation and avoid doing boring, pointless work, even at the heavy price of it bringing the Warriors joy. At least Nuggets coach Mike Malone is happy he’s going.