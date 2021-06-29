The weather and the baseball are both gross in The Bronx

Yikes. Image : Getty Images

I don’t know where you live, but it’s been hot as hell in New York. And that’s led to some not feeling so hot.



Last night in T he Bronx, with temperatures in the 90s and around 50 percent humidity, Los Angeles Angels pitcher Dylan Bundy left in the second inning of his start. Why? Well, he suffered heat exhaustion and thre w up behind the mound.

It’s a pretty gross scene. But here you are, reading this article. Don’t act like you’re not going to watch this clip. Just have your own trash can ready.

I’m no team doctor, but a “waterfall” of sweat from a baseball cap can’t be a good sign of things to come. And, of course, it wasn’t.

Here’s another nauseating angle. Good luck pretending you won’t watch this one, too.

Kevin Durant was in the building. He had a front row seat to all the action. And, like you, he couldn’t look away.

Thankfully, Bundy would leave the field and be OK.

“He’s better,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said after the game. “I was really upset and concerned. But after he threw up, he felt better underneath. I guess heat exhaustion was part of the issue. He told me even after the first [inning] that he did not feel that good, but [he] went out for the second and just knew he might get ill, and he did.”

Bundy is far from the first athlete to hurl on the playing field. David Beckham and Donovan McNabb are just two names that come to mind. And just a few weeks ago, Beau Burrows made his first MLB start and vomited behind the mound. The nerves may have gotten to him.

Despite all this, the Yankees, who have been on the struggle bus (literally and figuratively), still lost the game, 5-3.