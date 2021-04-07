The week in The Ladies Room: Kate Scott

Illustration : Ed Murawinski

Welcome to the Ladies Room - A Deadspin Sports Podcast.



Each week, we’ll talk about the latest in the sports world, chat with guests who have a lot to say, and generally hang out and have fun for 45 minutes.



In this latest episode, we talk with play-by-play announcer and sports talk radio ho st Kate Scott about why there aren’t more women in the broadcasting booth, how she prepares to call NBA and NHL games (and memorizes 100 names in a weekend) , and the path that took her to sports media.

Plus, hosts Julie DiCaro and Jane McManus talk about the women’s NCAA tournament, their love for Aari McDonald, Rob Manfred pulling the All-Star Game from Atlanta, and tweaking Nazi super-soldiers.



New episodes drop weekly, and you can listen wherever you get your podcasts. If you like the show, we hope you’ll subscribe and leave a review. You can listen to Kate Scott and every episode here.