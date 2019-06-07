Screenshot: FS1

There is no shortage of arguments to be made against the proliferation of replay review in soccer, and I won’t bog down this blog post with points we’ve already made on the site many times over. Besides, the argument against the VAR decision from today’s Women’s World Cup opening match between France and Korea is a concise one: It was lame as hell!



Midway through the first half of the game, France produced the goal above from a well-executed set piece. The gorgeous finish was provided by center back Griedge Mbock Bathy, whose strike was a credit to defenders the world over. Unfortunately, it was erased by a VAR decision, which determined that Bathy’s foot was offside by a few pixels.

Put aside all the philosophical arguments against and in favor of replay review, and just ask yourself if you really want to live in a world where that goal is overturned by that call.