There are a lot of draft prospects who should have immense impacts after returning to school

Kofi Cockburn, C, Illinois

Your No. 1 pick-and-roll finisher from college basketball last season, according to Synergy Sports, was Kofi Cockburn, who led the nation with 78 dunks. The Christ The King High School and Oak Hill Academy alum starred on an Illinois team that went 24-7 last year and earned the No. 1 seed in the Midwest bracket before losing to No. 8 seed Loyola (IL) in the Round of 32. Cockburn averaged 17.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 65 percent from the floor. The 7-foot near-300-pound consensus second-team All-American is returning to school after not loving the feedback from NBA teams after going through the draft process.

“I think I’m ready for the next level, but I wasn’t happy with the input I was getting from NBA teams,” Cockburn said. “I didn’t want to settle. I’m going to return for another year, raise my game and improve my draft stock.”

According to that same ESPN story, he’s weighing his options and might possibly transfer, but expect a decision soon.