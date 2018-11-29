As LSU offensive analyst Steve Kragthorpe outlined, the fight between Kevin Faulk and Cole Fisher after Saturday’s game had a prelude. According to Kragthorpe, Texas A&M receivers coach Dameyune Craig, who had previously worked for the Tigers, was celebrating his team’s seven-OT victory by talking trash around people who worked for his old team. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated acquired a blurry clip of that happening and published it Wednesday.

In the snippet, Craig does some kind of Josh McDaniels windup fist pump in front of LSU’s sideline, while Cole Fisher, an undergrad football student manager and head coach Jimbo Fisher’s nephew, tries to restrain him. (Good work, Cole, for wanting to help out!) Craig walks in front of Tigers QB Joe Burrow before bumping into an unnamed staffer. Dellenger reported that the bump prompted some other coaches to surround Craig and Fisher, which led to Kragthorpe getting shoved by Fisher, which led to Faulk and Fisher squaring off.

On Monday, Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle had published a few short clips of Fisher shoving Kragthorpe, but not punching him, as Kragthorpe had claimed. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said on Monday that “the matter has been addressed internally,” although the SEC is still investigating the entire incident to figure out any more discipline. Hopefully, there will be one new video of this fight released every two days, for the rest of time.