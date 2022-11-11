Nix (cont’d)

Nix has thrown for 2,495 yards and 22 touchdowns against five interceptions, while adding 457 rushing yards and an incredible 13 touchdowns on the ground. Nix is the key reason Oregon enters Week 11 with the No. 3 scoring offense in the country, and is playing in November with a real shot at making the CFP. Oregon has a huge primetime game on FOX against No. 25 Washington, where Nix will have an opportunity to build on his Heisman campaign.