Week 10 of the College Football season really shook things up. No. 1 Tennessee went down. Alabama and Clemson were all but knocked out of the College Football Playoff. And a few Heisman candidates had some good and not-so-good performances that changed things up in the rankings, including a newcomer entering the top five. Let’s get to it.
5. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
5. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
Senior signal-caller Bo Nix has entered the top five of these Heisman rankings for the first time this season. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound Auburn transfer has had an incredible first season in Eugene, propelling the Ducks to the No. 6 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Nix (cont’d)
Nix (cont'd)
Nix has thrown for 2,495 yards and 22 touchdowns against five interceptions, while adding 457 rushing yards and an incredible 13 touchdowns on the ground. Nix is the key reason Oregon enters Week 11 with the No. 3 scoring offense in the country, and is playing in November with a real shot at making the CFP. Oregon has a huge primetime game on FOX against No. 25 Washington, where Nix will have an opportunity to build on his Heisman campaign.
4. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
4. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
Junior Blake Corum is the heart and soul of the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines’ offense, and a big reason they enter Week 11 at 9-0. Corum has run for 1,187 yards and his 16 touchdowns are tied for most in the nation. He’s averaging six yards per carry.
Corum (cont’d)
Corum (cont'd)
Corum has surpassed 100 rushing yards in six straight games, including performances of 166, 177, and 243. He’ll look to continue that trend on Saturday against a Nebraska defense that allows 182.9 rushing yards a game, and has given up 18 scores on the ground this season.
3. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
3. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker was No. 1 in these rankings last week. But after running into a tough Georgia defense, he’s been knocked out of the top spot, just like the Vols in the AP Poll. Still, Hooker has had an incredible season in Knoxville, throwing for 2,533 yards, 21 touchdowns to just two interceptions.
Hooker (cont’d)
Hooker (cont'd)
He’s also added 355 yards and four scores on the ground. A Saturday matchup against the Missouri Tigers (4-5) is sure to get Hooker and Tennessee back on track. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound sixth-year senior signal-caller will look to play like he did the first nine weeks of the season.
2. Caleb Williams, QB, USC
2. Caleb Williams, QB, USC
USC sophomore QB Caleb Williams continues to climb the Heisman ranks. His first year in Los Angeles could not have been scripted any better. He’s thrown 2,742 yards, 28 touchdowns (third in the nation), and only one — yes, one — interception, leading the Trojans to the No. 8 spot in the rankings and a real shot at making the CFP a year after the team went 4-8.
Williams (cont’d)
Williams (cont'd)
In his last three games, Williams has thrown for a combined 1,151 yards and 14 touchdowns, and looks as comfortable as ever in the Lincoln Riley offense. He’ll have a real chance to put on a show on the national stage when USC takes on Colorado on Friday night on FS1. No other games will be on, so all eyes will be on the 19-year-old QB.
1. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
1. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud had a non-descript game this past weekend, but the inclement weather and 40 mph winds definitely played a factor. On the year, the junior signal-caller has thrown for 2,453 yards, and 29 touchdowns (second in the nation) against four interceptions, and has led the Buckeyes to the No. 2 spot in the CFP rankings.
Stroud (cont’d)
Stroud (cont'd)
All eyes will be on Ohio State’s final regular season game when the Buckeyes welcome Michigan into The Shoe. A big performance from Stroud in that game could all but lock up the Heisman trophy for the 6-foot-3, 218-pound junior. But for now, he’ll look to make the voters quickly forget about his quiet game last week with a much better performance against Indiana this Saturday.
