Memphis Grizzlies



Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are such precocious contenders that sometimes we forget how young they actually are. That youth has reared its ugly head during their wayward streak. Dillon Brooks has been more obsessed with securing an AEW audition than being a competent 3-and-D player this season, Morant won’t stop playing GTA in real life and, as a whole, the team is beginning to rub everyone around the league the wrong way.

Morant bragged last month that the Grizzlies were the NBA’s most hated team. There’s nothing wrong with getting under the skin of opponents, but the lack of awareness from them is startling. We’re witnessing the consequences of that immaturity in Morant’s exile for flashing a Glock on his IG Live in response to reports about his or his crew’s obsession with gunplay. Branden Clarke’s ruptured Achilles tendon will likely keep him out all of next season because it occurred so late in the calendar and there’s no telling if he’ll ever be the same player again.

Memphis’ grip on the second seed in the West is still strong and they’ve played well without Morant in the past, but the vibes are off this season. It feels like a basketball version of the terrible twos except their inner tumult hasn’t affected them in the standings– yet. The Sacramento Kings are creeping up within one game of the second seed in the West.