San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

What a wonderful late-game window this West Coast matchup turned out to be. The 49ers had been rolling with three consecutive victories and the Seahawks hadn’t won a game since Halloween. These two rivals played at the Seahawks’ famously noisy home stadium and the master of ceremonies for this occasion, the always fired up Kevin Harlan.



By the 8:33 mark, I thought Harlan was going to blow like a power cord attached to an extension cord plugged into a surge protector that has five other extension cords in a college dorm.

By this point in the game, the Seahawks had taken a fake punt 73 yards for a touchdown, Seahawks’ tight end Gerald Everett had fumbled deep in their own territory and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garappolo had thrown an interception deep in his own territory.

Harlan was running so hot that at one point he hyped up color commentator Tiki Barber’s new sports talk radio position as if Barber had just taken a handoff 75 yards for touchdown. As the 49ers continued to make mistakes in the third quarter Harlan settled a bit as the Seahawks took the lead.

The 49ers entered the game without standout wide receiver Deebo Samuel and two starting linebackers, Dre Greenlaw and All-Pro Fred Warner. There was a slim margin for error even against the struggling Seahawks. The 49ers ended up committing three turnovers, losing the penalty and time-of-possession battles, but still had a chance at 4th-and-goal on the Seahawks’ three-yard line with 22 seconds remaining.

How did that play go, “The press box is shaking,” Harlan said from Lumen Field in Seattle.

Even with the injuries, the fact they were playing a division rival, and the 49ers still clinging to the final NFC playoff spot, this is a terrible loss. The Seahawks had only won three games prior to Sunday, and now the 49ers have three of their final five games on the road. All three of those games are against teams currently in the playoffs.