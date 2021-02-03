These teams have never been to a Super Bowl, but how close did they get?

Sorry, Dawg Pound. Image : AP

There are 12 teams who have never won a Super Bowl — and four of them haven’t even been to the big game.

Super Bowl I kicked off on January 15, 1967. And while some of the teams listed have won “football” championships, none have won it all after ‘67 when it was given its hyperbolic moniker.

These four teams will have to wait another year for a chance to play in the big game. But they’re all used to that.