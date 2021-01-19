Where in the world should Deshaun Watson go?

Illustration : Getty Images

Des haun Watson wants out of Houston.

Multiple sources around the organization recently told Adam Schefter that they believe the QB has played his last snap for the Texans.

So, where could the star quarterback land? We thought of every possible destination for one of the best young quarterbacks in the game.

Miami Dolphins

This was the O.G. rumor. Watson to Miami for Tua as reported by ESPN’s Chris Mortensen. The Dolphins have a young, talented roster that will be able to compete for another playoff spot next year. Adding Watson, however, would make the Fins an immediate contender in the AFC.

New York Jets

Watson reportedly recommended two coaches for the Texans to interview: Eric Bieniemy and Robert Saleh. Saleh was just hired by the Jets, and it looks like Bieniemy will be passed over… again.

The Jets have two first-round picks and a fanbase desperate for a star QB, as Sam Darold hasn’t exactly shown he can be The Guy. Maybe Watson will team up with Saleh to start something new in New Yor— excuse me, New Jersey.

New England Patriots

Watson rightfully complained about coaching incompetence and organizational dysfunction in Houston. Say what you want about Bill Belichick, but he runs a pretty smooth operation. And it’s clear that Cam Newton is not the answer to replacing Tom Brady. So, could the dynasty return with Deshaun?

San Francisco 49ers

There aren’t any more AFC East teams who would be interested in Watson, so I’ll move over to the NFC for a bit. After all, if you’re Houston, wouldn’t you rather send your star quarterback far away to the other conference? I think so.

San Francisco was a No. 1 seed in the NFC last year and made it to the Super Bowl. But they have a QB in Jimmy Garoppolo, right? Right. But he hasn’t played much. Plus, San Francisco is ready to win now. The organization can’t afford another Jimmy G injury. So why not trade him for Watson? It seems like a no-brainer, at least for the 49ers.

New Orleans Saints

It’s not official yet, but Drew Brees could have played his last game in the NFL. If that’s the case, why not grab another top-tier QB? Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill are great on trick plays, but they may not be the answer at starting QB. If the Saints want to continue contending in the NFC without Brees, they’ll need a guy like Watson.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are flying under the radar as a potential destination for Watson, but it could work. Here’s why — Carolina has the No. 8 pick in the draft and the organization could save $3 million if they release Teddy Bridgewater. In Carolina, Watson would get to throw to Robby Anderson and hand off to Christian McCaffrey. That’s not a bad combo. Plus, the former Clemson QB already established a fanbase in the Carolinas. He won’t have to win over that crowd.

Washington Football Team

36-year-old Alex Smith? One hit wonder, Tyler Heinecke? Not sure either is the long-term answer.

Smith’s return from his horrific leg fracture was one of the most uplifting stories of 2020, period. But I can’t see the WFT counting on much from him next season.

Washington’s defense carried the Football Team to the postseason. Adding a superstar QB could immediately turn the Football Team into an NFC contender.

Chicago Bears

This probably won’t happen, but the Bears have another chance to take Watson after passing on him in the 2017 NFL draft. They’ll probably go with Trubisky… again.

Detroit Lions

If Houston wants to send Watson to the NFC and never hear from him again, this is the spot.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are pretty much stuck with Jared Goff until 2022. But that didn’t stop former Rams WR and Hall of Famer, Isaac Bruce, from saying L.A. should trade Goff for Watson. “If Les [Snead] can pull it off, man,” Bruce told TMZ, “I’d be jumping on the table as well to make it happen.”

Atlanta Falcons

It probably won’t happen, but the Matt Ryan era might as well be over. Watson grew up in Georgia and could start fresh with a new coach and GM.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Like Brees, Big Ben may be done playing football. But even if Roethlisberger doesn’t retire, it’s probably time to move on to another QB in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have a top-ranked defense, a loaded roster, a Super Bowl winning coach, and a championship culture. A star quarterback is the missing piece.

Denver Broncos

John Elway has been searching for a QB since Peyton Manning left. This could be his best chance to get a top signal caller.

Las Vegas Raiders

In an interview with The Post and Courier, Raiders owner Mark Davis called the Raiders “Clemson West.” So maybe we can see another Watson - Renfrow connection?

Indianapolis Colts

It’s wildly unlikely that Houston would trade Watson within the division. But this is the Houston Texans, they really could be that stupid. The Colts have two competent QBs in Brissett and Rivers, who could still retire before the start of next season. Still, Watson would be a major upgrade at QB for Indy.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Again, I don’t think Houston would trade Watson within the AFC South, but Jacksonville has a ton of draft picks (including the No. 1 overall) and money to spend. That could be enough to interest the Texans.

It’s highly unlikely that the Jags will pass up on taking Trevor Lawrence in this year’s draft, however.

Houston Texans

I mean, he hasn’t left yet. Perhaps an Eric Bieniemy hire could convince Watson to stay?