The Blue Jays and Tigers split a four-game series to open the season. The primary highlight of the series came on Saturday, when Brandon Drury fouled off a pitch in the fourth inning. A fan behind home plate did not flinch with the ball headed straight at her head.

Per Sid Seixeiro, the woman is a regular behind home plate at Blue Jays games. Clearly, she is a veteran of baseballs flying directly at her head.