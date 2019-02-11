Photo: Matt Turer (Missouri State athletics)

There is nothing quite like the crisp, balletic artistry of a cleverly drawn-up and immaculately executed play. And yet, this is way better:

That’s Missouri State, which had trailed Illinois State by five with 13 seconds left, disrupting the inbounds pass and forcing a scramble on the floor in which seemingly every player on both teams touched the loose ball. In the end, it landed in the hands of guard Jarred Dixon—the last man back on defense—who put it in from half-court.

Here’s what that glorious mess looked like from under the Bears’ basket.