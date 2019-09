Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The block, by Pittsburgh safety Sean Davis, was unnecessary. Steelers linebacker Mark Barron was going to return a fumble for a touchdown without his help. But Davis hit Tyler Lockett in the back, and it was a penalty for illegal block in the back.

Lockett also reacted incredibly with a flop that quite possibly saved the touchdown. It ruled.

The Steelers scored on a 1-yard James Conner touchdown on the ensuing drive. All that hard work, for naught.