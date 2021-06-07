This hat has LOSER written all over it

New Era got straight to the point this time , releasing a new hat design that perfectly sums up the Detroit franchise : “L”. Photo : New Era

Even apparel makers think the Detroit Lions are losers.



Just look at this hat and tell me how anyone thought this was a good idea. This design is so bad that I had to look it up on New Era’s website to make sure Twitter wasn’t fooling me with a deep fake.

Sadly for Lions fans, the hat is real. I guess you can make the argument that New Era figures Lions fans’ arms will eventually get tired, and just gave them a permanent forehead “L”. Makes sense, as the franchise hasn’t won its division since 1993, hasn’t won a playoff game since the 1991 season, and has never been to the Super Bowl.

As you can see, people have already started to get their jokes off about the hat that has encapsulated, with one single letter, basically the last decade of Detroit Lions football.

The Lions are coming into a new era in the Motor City. They have a new head coach, Dan Campbell, who is known for wanting to bite off kneecaps, and they have a new quarterback coming to lead their franchise in Jared Goff after the Matthew Stafford trade with the Rams.

I have no idea what’s going to happen with this team in 2021. Hopefully, Campbell can lead them to a solid season in a division fraught with uncertainty in Green Bay and a rookie QB in Chicago.

I doubt that will happen, but there’s no need to crush the hopes of Lions fans now. The team will probably do that all by themselves during the regular season.

Detroit fans, hold that “L” hat proudly.