Back when Twitter was more of a novelty than a platform for self-promotion and anemic feuds, no one really paid attention to a pro sports team’s tweets. They were usually clinical updates on games, and occasionally the Chargers’ expressing a desire to go to P.F. Chang’s. (The shift in voice was spurred in part by the Los Angeles Kings.) But that doesn’t seem to explain how no one noticed until today that the Chicago Cubs had tweeted out porn in 2012.



The team hastily deleted the tweet as more people saw it, so all that’s left now are screencaps. Those are not Billy Williams’s grandsons:

One explanation, which is more likely than a social media manager’s horny mistake being able to survive for six years, is that the URL’s image ID, which was previously attached to a nice photo of Billy Williams and his grandsons, was reused some time in the last six years, and was re-assigned to this blurry naked woman:

This does not appear to be a Cubs-only problem. The Dallas Cowboys had it, too:

The Charlotte Hornets/Bobcats had a couple. Direct links are here and here:



The Eagles:



The Jets:



The Chargers:



Tottenham Hotspur:



Real Madrid:



And the Knicks:



That’s what we could find with some searching. The tweets in question tend to have been posted in August of 2012. If you see any others, drop them in the comments.



Update (6:42 p.m. ET): A reader tipped us off to an extremely NSFW porn tweet from the Oilers. It is an ass with something in it. Coincidentally, the tweet references a prospect named Tyler Bunz. You have been warned. Here it is.