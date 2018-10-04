Here we have a Yankees fan, excited because the baseball team he roots for is winning, throwing the majority of his beer onto another person for the apparently sole reason that the other person is a fan of the other baseball team. Really fucked up!



Advertisement

(The beer-thrower appears to be the man in the jacket, not the filmer/Twitter-poster, but other tweets from last night show the poster appears to be an asshole in his own right.)

This shit is stupid. Being a dick to other fans—no matter if they’re wearing their team’s gear or not!—does not make you a good fan, or part of a good fanbase. It contributes to yours being a measurably worse fanbase. This particular obnoxious fanbase happens to be the one to which I belong, so this is embarrassing, and it pisses me off.