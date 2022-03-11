Gonzaga keeps the streak alive (2021)

As the Zags head into this year’s tourney as the likely overall No. 1 , they’re hoping to avenge last year’s national championship loss to Baylor, ever-so-close and yet so far to what would have been a perfect season. Their 2021 Final Four matchup against UCLA was one of the best Madness games in recent memory and had quite the memorable ending.

People forget just how close UCLA was to becoming the first ever 11-seed to make it to the national championship. After an improbable run to the Final Four, overcoming both the one- and two-seeds in their region, and sending their matchup with Gonzaga to overtime, the Bruins weren’t quite able to make it.



With under a second left in overtime, Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs tossed up a prayer that banked off the backboard and found net, sending the Zags to the national championship.

