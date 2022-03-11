Is there any greater thrill than a good old fashioned March buzzer beater? Single-elimination, do-or-die moment, clock racing to zero — living in that infinite moment, watching the ball arc its path through the endless stretch of air, the swish of the net, the eruption of cheers, the impossible suddenly made possible — you guys get it.
As we cross our fingers that we’ll get to see plenty of these in the next few weeks, as conference tournaments wrap up and the Big Dance begins in all its former glory, we take a look back at the best Hail Mary-style game-winning buzzer beaters in the past decade of NCAA tourneys.