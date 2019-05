Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Kawhi Leonard has been doing a lot that’s reminiscent of Michael Jordan. The raw scoring—Leonard is up to 31.4 points per game this postseason—the shimmying midrange work, the perimeter defense. Add a new entry to the list: ball fakes only possible with enormous mitts. Check out this possession in Game 5 where the Raptors forward caught the ball and took Khris Middleton out of the play with a single waggle of his right hand:



MJ was pretty good at that, too: