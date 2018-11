Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

This twinkle-toed touchdown reception by Rams running back Malcolm Brown, in which he somehow manages to dodge two onrushing Saints defenders and keep his feet inbounds despite having to do it all with just a sliver of grass between him, them, and the sideline, is just incredible.



Football is a brutish sport, and that brief moments of artistry like this are even possible amidst all the bashing and crashing going on makes them all the more remarkable.